Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. Vulcan Materials also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $9.05 on Tuesday, reaching $137.92. 1,027,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

