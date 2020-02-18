Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 14,567,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The firm has a market cap of $279.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

