Wade G W & Inc. Buys 205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 838,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,714. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

