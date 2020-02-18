Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $135.61. 217,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

