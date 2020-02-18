Wade G W & Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,799,000 after buying an additional 662,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

