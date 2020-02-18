Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,099 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. 4,708,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

