Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 712,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.