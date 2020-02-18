Wade G W & Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

A traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 83,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

