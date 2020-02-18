Wade G W & Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,711,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

