Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.14. 2,157,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,952. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average of $206.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

