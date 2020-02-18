Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,217,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.