Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 455 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,266,000 after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

USB traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.