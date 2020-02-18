Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 277 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 1,516,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

