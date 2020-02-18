Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 341,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,534. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

