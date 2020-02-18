Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $115.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

WMT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

