Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $115.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.
WMT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
