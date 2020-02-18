Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

DIS opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

