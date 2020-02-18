Watford (WTRE) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Watford to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Watford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% Watford Competitors 0.63% 0.23% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Watford and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 895 2950 2554 179 2.31

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watford and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 11.47 Watford Competitors $14.22 billion $693.23 million 105.89

Watford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Watford peers beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

