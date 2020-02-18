Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 638,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Webster Financial by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Webster Financial by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

