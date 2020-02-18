Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $50.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.59.

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 814,571 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Weibo by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 103,571 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Weibo by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 186,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Weibo has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.11.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

