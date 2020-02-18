Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,266,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,857,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.