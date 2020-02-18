Wells Fargo & Co Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $125.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

