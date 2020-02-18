WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 187,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,133. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.