WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,228,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 662,197 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

