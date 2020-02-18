WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,264. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

