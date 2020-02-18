WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 213,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 265,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,210. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

