Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.50-4.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.50-$4.80 EPS.

WAB stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

