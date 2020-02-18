Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.50-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.50-$4.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.58.

NYSE WAB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. 1,003,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

