Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $467,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $10,637,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

WHR traded down $6.20 on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,429. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

