WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.65 million and the lowest is $16.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $66.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.26 million, with estimates ranging from $69.48 million to $73.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $290.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.59. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 156,542 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

