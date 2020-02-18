Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.78.

Several research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 499,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.13 and its 200 day moving average is $196.83. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.