Winding Tree Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,104.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.03192208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00240403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00157265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

