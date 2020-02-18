Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of WING stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 149.51, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

