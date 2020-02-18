Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €240.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WDI. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €136.10 ($158.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €127.28 and a 200 day moving average of €129.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.