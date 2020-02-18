Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

