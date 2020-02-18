WT Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

WT Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 1.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after buying an additional 486,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Yum China by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 407,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

YUMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 170,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,656. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.