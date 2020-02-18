XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4,301.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

