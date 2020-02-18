XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.