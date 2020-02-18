YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.62

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and traded as low as $70.00. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 2,442 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.69.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.