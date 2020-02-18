YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.62

Shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and traded as low as $70.00. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 2,442 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.69.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

