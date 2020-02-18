Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yelp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.23 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 966.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 791,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

