Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATB. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,411. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

