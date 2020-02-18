Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post sales of $727.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.60 million and the highest is $738.90 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $748.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.31. 196,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.