Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NSA traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

