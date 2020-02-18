Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,532,000 after buying an additional 1,561,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after buying an additional 733,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 949,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 501,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 932,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

