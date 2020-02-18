Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPGP stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $135.81. 577,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,680. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.