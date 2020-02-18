Zacks: Analysts Expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

