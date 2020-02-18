Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Harsco reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Harsco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.