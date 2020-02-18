Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $113.23. 948,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,812. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

