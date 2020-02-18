Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report $5.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 million and the lowest is $3.29 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 287,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

