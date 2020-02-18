Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

PLSE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 278,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.