Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

GBLI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 8,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $457.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.52. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

